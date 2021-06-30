ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - Elbert County School District officials said a school bus transporting students to summer school was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.
According to GA Department of Transportation, a car and a school bus were involved in a head-on collision on Highway 368 near Anderson Highway.
District officials said the students and the bus driver were taken to Elbert Memorial Hospital in Elberton on precautionary measure.
"All parents of the students on the bus have been contacted regarding the accident. School counselors and school officials were at the hospital to support students, families, and the bus driver," said district official Adam Kurtz.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.
