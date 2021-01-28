ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Medical Center of Elberton has filed an appeal after the Georgia Department of Public Health suspended the clinic from the vaccine program for six months.
The suspension came after the clinic administered doses of the vaccine to teachers.
Brooke McDowell said the language in the initial guidance the clinic received from the state was vague and that 170 teachers from Elbert County received vaccines before the clinic learned of the error. Those teachers received both doses of the vaccine.
Below is a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Health on the matter:
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has notified The Medical Center of Elberton that it will be suspended from the COVID-19 Vaccination Program in Georgia. This suspension is effective immediately for a term of six months, ending July 27, 2021.
DPH was notified January 26, 2021 that the facility vaccinated individuals in the Elbert County School District who were outside of the current Phase 1A+ eligible population. Following an investigation and a verification of vaccine administration through GRITS (Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services), the information received by DPH was deemed factual.
During the suspension, the facility is not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine shipments. They may use remaining COVID-19 vaccine inventory for second dose administration to patients as applicable.
It is critical that DPH maintains the highest standards for vaccine accountability to ensure all federal and state requirements are adhered to by all parties, and vaccine is administered efficiently and equitably.
McDowell, speaking for the clinic, released this statement in response:
“The Georgia Department of Public Health did not provide clear guidelines and we have never intentionally defied guidelines that were eventually set in place. We are currently in the appeals process with the Georgia Department of Public Health and hope the suspension will be lifted and our privileges reinstated.
It is unfortunate that the state has chosen to punish citizens and remove their ability to receive this life saving vaccine. We have enjoyed a spotless record with the Georgia Department of Public Health for many years and hope to continue this joint effort, and we thank the community for their continued support.”
McDowell said the clinic still has some existing vaccine supply and can continue to administer doses until that supply is depleted.
While the appeal process and suspension continues, McDowell said the clinic will continue to provide all other services to the community.
