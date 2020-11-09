GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a missing elderly man living with several medical problems, including memory loss, has been found safe.
Sunday night, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said 89-year-old Joseph Ball Jr. had last been seen near West Mountain Creek Church Road around 3 p.m. that afternoon. Ball was believed to be driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento with license plate QTH843.
Joseph stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and dark pants.
Around 3:27 a.m. Monday morning, deputies with the sheriff's office say Ball has been found in North Carolina and is reported as being safe.
