GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tenisha Williams says her grandmother Hattie Henderson was walking back up her driveway after getting her mail last Saturday.
"An unknown driver hit her--ran in her driveway and hit her--and kept on going," Williams recounted.
A red truck came out of nowhere and was gone as quickly as it had appeared.
And Hattie lay still.
"I had cousins out here who witnessed it from the ages of 6 years on up," Williams said. "And they have not been asleep right still."
She says her world stopped seeing her grandmother face down and blood everywhere. Others on the road stopped to help.
"Her dentures were shattered. Her nose is broken," said Williams
Hattie also injured her shoulder. If you look closely, you can see the bruises all up and down her arms.
"For them to have to witness her having blood coming out of her nose, and just to see her laying out there like that, that's something that's going to play in their heads over and over again for years and years," Williams reflected somberly.
For days, the family waited for answers.
"It was wrong for them to just hit her and keep on going, and not even check to see if she was OK," Williams said angrily.
Members of the community weighed in a social media, but Highway Patrol said after their initial investigation, it appeared the driver of the red truck--Sydney Howell---hadn't known she hit Hattie.
She was only charged with failure to maintain lanes.
But after two days of additional investigation, officers determined there was enough evidence, and charged Howell with leaving the scene with injury.
Hattie did not want to talk on camera, but says she doesn't even remember getting hit...only the screams of her family.
A family that now wants rectitude in this case..
"I'm thankful that's she's OK, but in the same sense, i want justice for her," said Williams.
