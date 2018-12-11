Robeson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - An elderly woman has died and two children were injured in what the sheriff says was a vicious dog attack.
Monday, the Robeson County Sheriff took to social media to ask for prayers for the family and two children who had to be airlifted, after he says they were viciously attacked by Rottweiler dogs.
The sheriff said the attack, which led to the tragic death of the elderly woman, forced deputies to shoot and kill the dogs in order to protect themselves and local residents who arrived on scene to assist.
The sheriff said it was, "heart wrenching to watch the family in such sadness".
Right now we don't have any word on the children's condition.
