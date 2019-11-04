GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Tuesday is Election Day, with many municipal offices, school board seats, and some referendums on area ballots.
Several area cities will be voting to keep or elect a new mayor, including Greenville, Due West, Iva, Belton, Honea Path, Mauldin, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, Greer, Ninety-Six, Westminster, Walhalla, West Union, Pickens, Norris, Six Mile, Easley, Inman, Cowpens, Woodruff, Maggie Valley, Waynesville, Franklin, and Spruce Pine.
Voters in the cities of Elberton and Pickens will also vote on referendums for Sunday alcohol sales.
Tuesday’s election will also be the first for South Carolina’s new paper-based voting machines.
Polls will be open at the following times:
- South Carolina – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- North Carolina – 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Georgia – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Check the FOX Carolina Elections Results page for updates on race results once polls close.
