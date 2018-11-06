COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina voters will keep picking an Education Superintendent every four years.
A state constitutional amendment allowing the governor to appoint the superintendent starting in 2023 was rejected Tuesday.
Opponents of the amendment said the proposal takes power away from the people. Supporters said having the governor appoint the head of schools in South Carolina would assure they work as a team.
Current Superintendent Molly Spearman supported the amendment, saying it ensures South Carolina will always have a qualified person running its public schools.
Voters in South Carolina have already taken the adjutant general and lieutenant governor positions off ballots this decade.
