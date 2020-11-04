News organizations are strongly rebuking President Donald Trump for declaring on live television that it was a “major fraud” that he hadn't been declared the election's winner.
Trump made the statement from the White House after 2:20 a.m. NBC broke into his remarks to say that Trump was making false statements, and others criticized his remarks.
The Associated Press said it was simply too early to declare a winner in several states.
It was an explosive moment in a night where media outlets had been preaching patience in waiting out results that could take days.
