SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- There could soon be a new way to get around Spartanburg. City council members will take their first look at bringing electric scooters to downtown tonight.
If the ordinance is approved, the City of Spartanburg would begin a one-year pilot program with the electric scooter company Blue Duck, according to city documents.
"The proposed ordinance provides for a one year pilot program to assess the viability of a scooter rental/share program in the City," said the city council agenda.
The electric scooter program would be similar to the city's B-Cycle bike sharing program. Users would download the Blue Duck app to locate a scooter, pay $1 to unlock it and an additional 24 cents per minute of use.
The current draft of the ordinance restricts where the scooters would be allowed. Riders can use them in bike lanes or on the street when a bike lane is not available.
However, they would not be allowed on sidewalks, trails, plazas or parks.
Scooter parking would also be restricted. For example, the current ordinance says they cannot be parked within 8 feet of a building entrance.
The city would have to pay a $500 franchise fee each year for the program, but the total cost of the program has not been calculated. City documents show officials are still unsure how much it would cost the city to monitor the program or process permits for it.
The city council will take its first look at the ordinance at 5:30 p.m.
