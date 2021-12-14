GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Proterra announced a new manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County to bring 200 new jobs to Spartanburg County.
Proterra said new facility, located at the Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, will produce the company's battery systems' for its customer's electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses, and more.
Gareth Joyce, President of Proterra, made the following statement:
"Electric vehicle technology is an opportunity to create clean energy jobs, strengthen American manufacturing and advance the U.S.’s climate leadership on a global scale. Through opening our new battery system production plant, Proterra is proud to help realize these important goals while driving the transition to clean, quiet transportation with our EV technology. With our company’s history in South Carolina and the Upstate region, we are excited to build on our strong partnership with the state of South Carolina, Spartanburg County and the city of Greer and bring EV battery system manufacturing to the region.”
The operations are expected to be online in the second half of 2022.
Anyone interested in working at the new facility should click here.
