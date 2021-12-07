SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - GML Industries, LLC announced a $966,000 facility will create 74 new jobs in Spartanburg County.
The company said the new Spartanburg County facility will be located at 1875 East Main Street in Duncan and will manufacture automotive wiring harnesses as well as electrical and control panels, electrical boxes and cables.
Governor Henry McMaster said, “GML Industries, LLC’s new operations in Spartanburg County are a welcome addition to our state’s robust automotive industry. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have in Spartanburg County and beyond."
We're told the company is currently operational.
Anyone interested in working at GML Industries, LLC should contact Melinda Freeman at melinda@gmlindustries.com
