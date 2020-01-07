Mill Spring, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Town of Columbus Fire Department and emergency crews are responding to a gas station for a reported "explosion".
According to Columbus Police dispatch, a gas pump exploded at Deb's Mini Mart just after 8 a.m. along Highway 9 in Mill Spring, North Carolina.
At this time no injuries are reported.
The owner of Deb's Mini Mart Scott Burgess called FOX Carolina to clarify that no fire was involved in the reported "explosion" of the pump. According to Burgess investigators are still working to determine what caused the back up adding it could have just been air pressure but at this time they aren't sure.
Burgess says no fuel or fire was involved.
Around 11 a.m. our crew spoke with firefighters on scene who said the situation was caused by an electrical issue causing a capacitor to blow.
We're told it's being replaced now.
More news: Lane closures expected near Gateway Project along I-85 for emergency repairs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.