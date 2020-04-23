ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Electrolux released a statement Thursday stating that the Anderson County plant will close for the rest of the week after an employee battling COVID-19 passed away Wednesday.
Below is the full statement:
“It is with deep sadness that we learned of our employee’s passing last night and want to provide as much support as we can to their family. Our employees’ safety is our top priority. We began taking safety actions early-March and have taken many more since then including closing the campus, professionally fogging and disinfecting the full campus numerous times, spacing out the production line and cafeteria. We have added outdoor cafeteria seating, new protective personal equipment such as facemasks, and Plexiglas safety barriers between workstations. Social distancing is mandatory. We are closing the factory through the remainder of the week.”
Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said the worker's death has been reported to DHEC.
MORE NEWS - Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies from COVID-19 complications
RELATED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.