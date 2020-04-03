ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Electrolux plant in Anderson is closing its Legacy factory due to coronavirus concerns, a company spokesman confirmed Friday.
The closure will remain in place throughout next week.
Electrolux released this statement:
"The safety of our employees is our top priority and we are rigorously following CDC, federal, state and county public health guidance. We closed the Legacy factory today and next week to take additional safety steps by further spacing out the production line and cafeteria and by having ServPro crews professionally fog the building."
The spokesperson said the second building on campus will also closed Friday for disinfection, but will be open next week.
The plant previously announced a four-day shutdown on March 27 after its first confirmed case of the virus.
PREVIOUSLY:
Anderson plant closes after one employee tests positive for coronavirus, spokesperson says
