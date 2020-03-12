Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Electrolux of Anderson is investing $250 million to modernize and expand production with a new 800,000 square foot facility.
The expansion is expected to create more than 500 positions now through May at the brand-new state of the art facility.
The facility says both direct hire and temp-to-hire positions are open now including: machine operations, assemblers, team leads and braziers. The company says starting pay rates range from $12.50 to $18.25 per hour depending on position.
Both first and second shift jobs are available. The company says manufacturing experience and a high school diploma or GED are preferred but not required.
In addition, the company says they are hiring 40 direct-hire positions including process and maintenance technicians. Starting pay for these jobs will be based on experience and ranges from $22.56 to low $30's per hour.
Both first and second shift jobs are available. Technical degrees are preferred, and relevant work experience will be considered in lieu of degree.
Electrolux plans to fill all positions by May.
HTI is now accepting applications for these positions online here, and in person at 3624 North Highway 81, Anderson SC.
A job fair will also be hosted on March 18 at the Anderson Mall and on April 1 at the Anderson Civic Center.
