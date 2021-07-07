GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – STAR EV, a specialized electric vehicle manufacturer, is expanding operations in Greenville County, according to the Greenville Area Development Corporation.
The new facility will be at 378 Neely Ferry Rd. in Simpsonville.
The more than $8.7 million investment will create 50 new jobs.
STAR EV manufactures golf carts, off-road carts and other recreational vehicles and distributes from more than 200 locations word wide.
“We are ecstatic to be expanding our manufacturing operations to better serve our customers. This expansion will raise our STAR EV brand recognition to a new level in the global market,” said STAR EV CEO Jane Zhang. “We’d like to thank Greenville County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to this continued partnership for years to come.”
The expansion is expected to be done by the fourth quarter of 2025.
“South Carolina’s electric vehicle industry is booming, and we’re thrilled to see STAR EV advancing this sector and growing within our state. We celebrate STAR EV’s more than $8.7 million investment in Greenville County and the 50 new jobs the company will create,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
If you’re interested in joining the STAR EV team, you can email them at hiring@starev.com.
