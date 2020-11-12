Tearfully, Susan describes when she saw this damage on her new business. Element restaurant has only been in Easley for a little more than a year and what a year it's been for small business owners.
Susan Lincoln says, "we also are afraid of what else would happen and we don’t wanna find out. Everyone told us to expect a roller coaster and this was like the end all, be all roller coaster. We are looking forward to more smooth sailing."
Alex Lincoln says, "each step back has been very different but it’s like if you just find your path you will get through it. We’re doing that right now."
They are powering through at Element, a family business with this mother - son duo committed to keep the doors open and their staff employed no matter what it takes.
"The community is so behind us. We can’t really stop now. It’s not really an option," Alex says.
"Their support, people texting us calling us and asking what can we do, how can we help and it just truly brings a tear to your eye. The level of compassion people have for us so that really has encouraged us and honestly this is a dream of ours," Susan says, "we are so grateful for the community that wants this type of fellowship."
They say the patio will be bigger and better than before when it's rebuilt.
