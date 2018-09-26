PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Element Materials Technology on Wednesday announced plans to open new laboratory in Anderson County and create 31 new jobs as part of a $3.4 million investment.
According to a news release, Element provides services to more than 40,000 customers in the global aerospace; transportation; fire and building products; oil and gas; and infrastructure sectors.
Element has a network of 6,700 engaged experts operating out of 188 laboratories in 32 countries.
The Anderson County facility will located at 1370 Shiloh Church Road in Piedmont. The 30,000-square-foot facility is projected to come online in December 2018.
Hiring for the new positions is underway at www.element.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.