ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials say that Long Cane Primary School was in lock-out on Friday afternoon, after a suspect fled from police during a traffic stop.
The Abbeville Cheif of Police, Eric Blankenship, says that an officer preformed a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. The officer then detained and handcuffed the suspect. Blankenship says the suspect then took off into the woods away from the officers.
Officials say that Long Cane Primary School was put into lock-out because the school was near the scene.
Blankenship says that the suspect is not in custody, but K9s have been called off and there is no reason to believe there is any threat right now.
School officials say that the lock-out was lifted at 1:30 PM. The school operated as usual inside the building, just not recess or pick-ups
Busses should depart on time, and dismissal will continue normally.
