EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- School District of Pickens County officials announced that Forest Acres Elementary is dismissing with additional law enforcement supervising the campus Friday.
Officials said that Easley Police officers told them about an incident near the area, but assured them that they were safe to proceed with dismissal.
Officials say that dismissal at the school may be slower than normal and people will see an additional police presence. However, the campus is secure and safe.
Dismissal completed at 3:08 p.m., according to officials. They reiterated that all students and staff are safe.
We are working to learn more about this situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
