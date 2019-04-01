GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) Hodges Elementary in Greenwood County has been on lock-down five separate times as a result of gun fire near their campus.
The gunfire comes from a nearby hunting club. Teachers say it almost backs up to the school's playground.
As a result of the shootings, the school was forced to lock-down. Five times. The first time, the most haunting.
"It was several days after the Parkland tragedy," said teacher Jaime Jarrett. "So we immediately had to go into lock down mode. I had students who were terrified, they were crying, they were praying, they were petrified."
Teachers say that the shooting either terrifies the students, or they've become complacent with the sound of gunfire- something most schools don't want to hear in today's climate.
"Last week when it happened during lunch, the teacher told us they just kept on talking," said Noah Buff. "They listed for a second and then they just kept on eating and talking to their friends."
For parents, it's alarming. They are worried if its not a false alarm, their kids will have their guard down.
"I think they should all be on point and aware and that nonchalant attitude of just it's another day, back to class and work," said Kristen Byrd. "Unfortunately, if it was another situation that they would be a little more fierce and on their game and on point."
In an effort to find a solution, some fourth grade students, along with teachers and staff are trying to propose a restriction on the hunting club.
Monday they made a presentation to the Hodges town council. The council voiced their concerns, telling them much of the shooting is likely taking place in the county where Hodges does not have jurisdiction.
The mayor has agreed to meet with the Greenwood County Council to discuss what they can do.
During the meeting, the mayor also suggested making posters and getting the message onto signs to discourage hunters from shooting near the school during school hours.
MORE NEWS:
Cause of death revealed for USC student who police say was killed after getting into a man's car, thinking he was her Uber driver
Dispatch: Crews on scene of reported hit and run involving pedestrian on Pelham Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.