GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-Greenville County Schools said a student brought a gun to Duncan Chapel Elementary School this morning.

District officials said they don't believe the student intended any harm, and the gun was unloaded and inoperable. No threat was ever made against students or staff, according to district officials.

Since weapons are forbidden on school property, they will discipline the student, according to the school behavior code.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident, according to district officials.

