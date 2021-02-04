FILE - Clemson co-offensive ordinator Tony Elliott speaks during media day for the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans, in this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, file photo. Clemson's Tony Elliott has joined college football's club of $2 million assistants. The school's board of trustees approved a $300,000 raise for the team's offensive coordinator, bumping up his total compensation to $2 million. Along with defensive coordinator Brent Venables, at $2.4 million a year, the Tigers are the only program in college football with both coordinators making that much, according to USA Today's database of assistant salaries. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)