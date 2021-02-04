(AP) Clemson's Tony Elliott is joining college football's club of $2 million assistants.
The school's board of trustees has approved a raise of $300,000 for the Tigers offensive coordinator, bumping his total compensation to $2 million.
When the raise takes effect at the start of the next fiscal year on July 1, it will give Clemson something no other college has — two assistant coaches making $2 million or more a year.
Defensive coordinator Brent Venables earns $2.4 million a season.
The panel also voted for a raise for quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and a $300,000-a-year contract for new running backs coach CJ Spiller.
