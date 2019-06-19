Emanuel documentary highlights love, forgiveness after Charleston 9 Massacre

GREENVILLE COUNTY (FOX Carolina) - June 17, 2015, a bible study ends with blue lights and bloodshed in Charleston.
"Hate has no boundaries," Rev. Curtis Johnson said.
Inside Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopalian (AME) Church, nine people are gunned down in the middle of prayer by a white supremacist, Dylann Roof, who wanted to turn the place known as a the Holy City into a hateful one.
"It had all of us on alert," Johnson said.
Pastor Curtis Johnson is the senior pastor of Valley Brook Outreach Baptist Church in Greenville County. He visited Charleston before the shooting and met one of the victims, State Senator Clemnta Pinckney, also pastor of Emanuel.
"Senator Pinckney was leading the press conference, he and several other legislatures and other community activists were there discussing the Walter Scott issue," Johnson said.
Just two months before Emanuel the city found itself at the center of high tension in the Scott case. A police officer at the time, Michael Slager shot Scott in the back and killed him. Now, to mark the four-year anniversary of the nine church members' deaths, a documentary entitled Emanuel, will be played at theaters throughout the state. Johnson says it's a must see for everyone.
"We’ve seen so much of the negative and the violence that we forget that underneath the core there’s still a very human core in all of us that still connects us," Johnson said.
He says during the documentary you hear from family members and those who survived the massacre as they hid inside the church.
"To hear their first-hand experiences and to know the thought processes that they had to process, had to undergo was very impactful," Johnson said." think the forgiveness made this situation so much different from other cities that blew up as a result of somebody being killed."
Johnson hopes the message will help lead to a better future.
Actress Viola Davis, NBA star Steph Curry- also with Carolina ties, and actress Mariska Hargitay, produced the documentary.
