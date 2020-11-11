ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Adventurers Ryan Mallon and Brittany Parham of Asheville said they are searching for their rescue cat and adventure buddy, Ember.
The couple said Ember has adventured and hiked the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina with Ryan for the past five years. Ember, Ryan and Brittany have inspired many fellow hikers and felines alike in the Adventure Cat Community, according to a news release
On October 27, 2020, Ember disappeared from her home on Pearson Drive around 10 p.m.
Ember is a 12-pound Tortoiseshell with green eyes and a tan front-right paw. She’s friendly but skittish around loud noises or quick movements.
On November 5, there was a possible sighting along Westover Street, near Tacoma Circle in Montford. Ryan and Brittany are confident it was Ember, given this area is close enough to home but just far enough that she may have been displaced.
According to a news release, Ryan and Brittany are completely distraught and have spent days distributing flyers, setting humane traps and following every possible lead.
Anyone who sees Ember is asked to please contact Ryan Mallon at 864-434-5913.
Link: Facebook – Find Ember the Adventure Cat
