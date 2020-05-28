GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Despite a pandemic and the rain, Emerald High School's Class of 2020 graduated in-person at Frank Hill Stadium Thursday morning.
About 160 students were spaced 6 feet apart on the football field. It was a smaller crowd than usual -- each student was allowed to bring two guests.
“We are super excited to be able to give our students a ceremony that honors their accomplishments," said principal Jamie Blount. "We have, you know, toiled over what this would look like for us at the end of the year and we’re just excited to be able to this for them.”
All speeches were prerecorded and played over the stadium's jumbo-tron.
To minimize contact, graduates walked on stage and picked up their own diploma off a table -- instead of having it handed to them.
“Our students have definitely stepped up and performed in spite of the chaos," Blount said. "They take pride in that even though the last few months of their senior year was interrupted they still have opportunity to have a ceremony that honors them.”
