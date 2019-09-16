Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Greenwood County School District 50 officials said that the main building at Emerald High School lost power.
According to district officials, the main power line running underground to the school is out and will need to be replaced.
On Monday, students will dismiss at 12 p.m. Prior to dismissal, students will be provided with lunch in the new gymnasium which still has power and air conditioning.
Officials say during the outage, students were kept in the gymnasium and provided breakfast while supervised by staff.
Officials say that the power line should be replaced prior to the beginning of school on Tuesday.
More news: Police investigating after 30 sets of keys stolen from Spartanburg Auto Mall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.