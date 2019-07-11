Eden, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning emergency crews were called to a KFC in Eden, NC after something caused the restaurant to explode.
The Eden Police Department Facebook page stated that both officers and fire crews were on scene of the KFC located along Highway 14 in Eden.
According to police, both the north and southbound lanes of Van Buren Road/Highway 14 will be closed for some time between Moore Street and Stadium Drive.
Crews are asking residents to avoid the area while the investigate.
At this time, there has been no word on injuries or if anyone was in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.
More news: Deputies: Greenville Co. woman transported to hospital with "serious injuries" from shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.