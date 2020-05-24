PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First responders say a man is recovering after falling nearly 40 feet at an Upstate state park Sunday evening.
Pickens County EMS says the man fell from a rock at Keowee-Toxaway State Park around 6:20 p.m., hitting another rock at the bottom. Witnesses told PCEM they estimated he fell about 30-40 feet.
He suffered lacerations to his body, but PCEM reports he will be okay, and he was transported by EMS to be checked out.
PCEM wants citizens to remember to be safe around the water this weekend.
