PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews in Pickens County say a patient is en route to the hospital after a water rescue Sunday evening.
Pierce Womack, deputy director of Pickens County Emergency Management, says the call from Cateechee Beach came in around 7:30 p.m., and on arrival crews got the patient out of the water, working on the patient immediately. As of 8:24 p.m., crews had flown the patient out on helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.
We're working to get more details on exactly what happened, along with the patient's condition. Stay tuned for updates.
