BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After heavy rains fell in western North Carolina Friday evening, emergency crews found themselves quickly responding to flooding reports and rescue calls in the area.
According to a dispatcher for Buncombe County Emergency Services, most of the flooding they saw was in the Biltmore Village area and near Black Mountain. The 700 block of Biltmore Avenue was even shut down after a sinkhole formed there.
Meanwhile, near Black Mountain, crews had to rescue citizens near Center Avenue, Blue Ridge Road, and Lake Eden Road, including at least one raft rescue. More inside Asheville, crews worked to get stranded drivers out from the 180 block of Tunnel Road. While the rain has subsided, the dispatcher told us there's still plenty of water on the ground.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.