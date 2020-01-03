McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews in McDowell County say a rockslide has blocked off part of Interstate 40 Friday evening.
The slide was first reported shortly after 6 p.m. NCDOT confirmed one lane on the westbound side near mile marker 65 were affected. This is near US-70 and Old Fort.
Drivers who typically use the interstate will need to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the area.
