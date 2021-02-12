Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews in Oconee County said the search for a possible drowning victim will resume on Saturday morning.
Oconee County Emergency Management Director, Scott Krein, said crews initially began searching the water along US 123 around 7:45 a.m. Friday after getting a 911 call about a possible drowning.
Krein said a caller reported to 911 that they heard someone screaming for help by the water. Officials say the caller never witnessed a person, only heard the yelling.
Multiple agencies responded and began to search the area for a possible victim.
Just after 5 p.m. Friday, officials said the search had been called off for the day and would resume Saturday at 10 a.m.
More news: Harvest Hope aims to collect 15,000 jars of peanut butter in annual "Spread the Love" drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.