EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Pickens County Emergency Services said secured the chemical found in a recently purchased building near Main Street
Officials said while a construction company was trying to remodel the building, they found a safe from the 1920s that had a device to prevent tampering or theft. According to officials, this security device contained a glass vial filled with a liquid that is an inhalation hazard.
According to officials, there is no immediate threat to the public.
