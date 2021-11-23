Hazmat incident in Easley

A look at the scene where a hazmat investigation took place on Tuesday night (November 23, 2021)

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Pickens County Emergency Services said secured the chemical found in a recently purchased building near Main Street 

Officials said while a construction company was trying to remodel the building, they found a safe from the 1920s that had a device to prevent tampering or theft. According to officials, this security device contained a glass vial filled with a liquid that is an inhalation hazard.

According to officials, there is no immediate threat to the public. 

More news: Solicitor: Man sentenced for shooting that killed NFL star's brother

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.