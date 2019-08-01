MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – McDowell County Emergency Management said no one was hurt when a lightning strike hit McDowell County Tech College Thursday.
EMS and the Marion Fire Department were dispatched to the campus around 2:40 p.m.
Per the National Weather Service, lightning struck a tree and ran down a chain-link fence.
EMS did not transport a person who was reportedly near where the lightning hit.
The Marion Fire Department said the lightning did not speak a fire.
Rain and storm chances on the rise
