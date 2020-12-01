MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management says a phone outage is preventing residents from calling 911.
Emergency management says due to the outage, anyone trying to call 911 is asked to call 828-659-2197 to report all emergencies.
Emergency management says utility crews are working to identify the problem.
In an update at 3:22 p.m., emergency management said Frontier has resolved the phone issue.
