ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Buncombe County Emergency Management confirmed emergency responders were called to a small plane crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the Fairview area.
Emergency Management could not give a specific address or location of the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.
