OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are tackling a fire that tore through a home under construction Friday afternoon.
Emergency management officials tell FOX Carolina the fire on Keowee Bay Circle began around 2 p.m. and was still blazing into the early evening. Seven different departments from Oconee and Pickens Counties were still operating as of 5:54 p.m.
As of writing, no injuries are reported.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
