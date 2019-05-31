Fire on Lake Keowee Circle

The home under construction that was burned through.

 (Photo courtesy: Charlie King/ May 31, 2019)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are tackling a fire that tore through a home under construction Friday afternoon.

Emergency management officials tell FOX Carolina the fire on Keowee Bay Circle began around 2 p.m. and was still blazing into the early evening. Seven different departments from Oconee and Pickens Counties were still operating as of 5:54 p.m.

As of writing, no injuries are reported.

Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.

