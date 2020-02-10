SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team is looking to help any and all who may have been affected by last week's detrimental tornado.
How, you may ask?
They want to assist with debris relief - coming to help clean up what remains of the damage from the storm at residents' personal property.
Those who qualify for assistance are those who were impacted by the tornado, have debris on their property, or cannot afford to have debris removed.
Officials say the service excludes rental properties.
Anyone who meets the requirements can reach out to the team at (864) 595-5368.
