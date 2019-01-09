BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple fire and rescue teams responded when a tree fell on a Black Mountain home Wednesday, according to dispatchers at the Buncombe County Emergency Operations Center.
It happened just after 4 p.m. at an address on College Street.
Dispatchers said child was reported as being trapped inside the home.
There was no initial word on the child’s condition or the extent of the damage.
