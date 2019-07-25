Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Don't be alarmed if you see fire trucks and Greenville County's Emergency Response Team at the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital downtown this morning, its just a drill.
Today the hospital is partnering with with local fire departments for an exercise in preparedness in the event a Hazmat situation arises.
The hospital says on Thursday, July 25 they will be doing three different exercises with members of the Parker Fire Department and Greenville County ERT.
Staff members will participate in drills to learn how to properly decontaminate and care for a patient, prevent the spread of contamination, and insure no one becomes injured in the process.
Crews will be practicing today outside the emergency department from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
During the time of the drills, one lane of St. Francis Drive will be shut down to accommodate emergency vehicles.
The hospital says security staff will be on hand to direct incoming traffic to the hospital at the time of the training.
