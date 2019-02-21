Lake Keowee, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning, firefighters with the Keowee Ebenezer Fire Department were called to a home on Westwood Bay Drive at Lake Keowee.
Assistant Fire Chief Tony McAllister with the department tells us that the call originally came in around 1:05 a.m. as a grass fire, but says they received a second call at 1:13 a.m. saying the home was also on fire.
According to McAllister, no one was in the home at the time of the fire and said it was probably used as a summer home. The fire department says the family who owns the home resides in Atlanta and law enforcement are trying to contact them.
According to McAllister, the Keowee, Seneca, Picket Post, and West Union fire departments all responded to help with the call.
Right now the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Deputy Chief Ryan Eubanks with Oconee County Emergency Services says the home is a complete loss.
