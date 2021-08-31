HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Emergency Services officials in Haywood County announced that an emergency shelter has been opened at Tuscola High School due to severe weather from Tropical Storm Ida.
According to HCES, the shelter will be open for the duration of the tropical storm. Officials confirmed that shelter for pets will also be provided as needed.
HCES says that masking a social distancing will be in effect at the shelter.
