Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - An emergency shelter will be opened at East Henderson High School at 10:30 a.m. this morning.
The shelter will remain open only until flash flooding in the area recedes.
If you are in need of utilizing this shelter, please go to 150 Eagle Pride Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Officials want to remind residents for the safety of the public, and for rescue crews, please don't attempt to drive around blocked roadways. There are currently flooded areas and downed trees around the county. The barricades are in place for the public's safety.
