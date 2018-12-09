HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers in Western North Carolina said secondary roads were a major mess early Sunday after several inches of snow had fallen in many areas.
Many counties were experiencing widespread power outages, prompting officials to open emergency shelters.
Below is a list of emergency shelters by county:
Buncombe County – Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC. Jointly staffed by Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Haywood County – Emergency Services opened up a shelter because of more than 15,000 power outages. The shelter is at the Department of Health and Human Services, 157 Paragon Pkwy in Clyde. Anyone heading to the shelter should make sure to bring clothes, medications, personal items, etc. Please contact the shelter at 828-452-6620 with questions.
McDowell County - McDowell County Emergency Management said 2 emergency shelters are open for citizens in need as power outages continue to plague the county.
- Shelter # 1
YMCA - Marion
348 Grace Corpening Drive
Marion, NC 28752
- Shelter # 2
Old Fort Baptist Church
203 East Main Street
Old Fort, NC 28762
