COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 300,000 households in South Carolina will see emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits longer than expected.
Governor Henry McMaster and President Joe Biden both confirmed South Carolina has been granted an extension for January.
McMaster says the future of the program depends on the National State of Emergency and available federal funds.
The Director of the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center said this program will help families within the state by helping them make ends meet during these difficult times.
The program may be extended on a month-to-month basis and will need to be reapplied to each month by the state.
