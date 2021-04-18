GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - 20-year-old Bella Gosnell is in the ICU after she was diagnosed with a brain bleed on Tuesday.
Bella had just arrived to work at Henry's Smokehouse off Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville that day complaining of a bad headache, before she starting to throw up and passed out.
"I asked her if she wanted us to call an ambulance for her and she said no. And then she proceeded to get her phone unlocked and then called her mom and then her mom was on the phone and she kept vomiting. So I was like, screw this I'm going to take her to the hospital," explained Henry's Smokehouse Manager Josh Esco.
Esco rushed Bella to St. Francis Eastside.
"Dr. Mathes here at the hospital said that if they had not made that choice, if they had brought her home to me, that she would not be here today," said Amy Gosnell Thomas, Bella's Mom.
Sierra Shipley was one of the other few employees at the restaurant when Bella arrived on Tuesday.
"It was really just crazy, it was all happening at once. It was scary though seeing her like that because I knew something serious was wrong," she recalled.
We found out from a doctor that if someone near you collapses, the first thing you should do is call 9-1-1 and give that person medical attention.
"I'm proud of them. I feel like everybody had a good reaction time," said Esco.
A couple of weeks earlier, Bella's mom tells us her daughter was involved in a car accident.
At the time she was cleared by medical professionals, but Amy says Bella's doctors believe that accident played a part in what happened to her daughter.
"After the accident we all thought she was fine, including EMS. And for a week she was fine, for two weeks she was fine. And then all of a sudden for no rhyme or reason at that moment on Tuesday everything changed," she said.
Doctors say it's not unheard of for people to experience brain bleeds days, or even weeks, after an accident.
They say some things you should watch out for in the aftermath are changes in behavior, headaches, or other neurological changes.
Amy is staying at the hospital with her daughter 24/7, while Bella's older sister has come back to the Upstate from California to watch after their youngest sister while Bella is in the hospital.
A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical and bill expenses for the family, you can find that GoFundMe by clicking here.
Bella is expected to remain in the ICU at St. Francis Downtown for at least the next month.
