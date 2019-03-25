GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Jed Cridland-Hughes has worked at the Greenville County Library System for more than 4 years. During that time, he worked with Jonathan Newton- who up until last week, was the Five Forks branch manager.
“I knew him to be someone who is very dedicated to his branch,” said Cridland-Hughes, "His community, and employees.”
Newton had worked for the library system for 17 years. Newton posted last week saying he “left his job at the greenville county library system.”
However, there are some like Cridland-Hughes who believe he was forced out. Some of those supporters voiced their opinions at Monday’s library board meeting.
“We got an email saying he was no longer with the library system. No explanation,” described Cridland-Hughes, “That was it.”
Many others chose to write letters to voice their opinions to the board. Newton’s departure comes after a controversial event called drag queen story was recently held at the Five Forks branch.
Which according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office cost the county $48,000 to provide security for the event. Protests and counter protests were held at the event. Parent, Tayler Center, attended drag queen story hour.
“It was calm, quiet. As far as I could tell all the children enjoyed it,” she said.
Center also spoke before the board members to show her support for newton.
“He did everything he could,” said Center, “He did it well. No one got hurt. All first amendment rights were protected and allowed.”
Greenville County Library System Board members would not comment on Newton’s departure or today’s board meeting involving support for the former manager.
Chair Chase Campbell said discussing Newton’s job was not on the agenda therefore could not be resolved at the meeting or discussed any further.
“The ideal situation would be if he was to be reinstated. I don’t hold out a lot of hope for that,” said Cridland-Hughes.
The board agreed to discuss the matter at a later date.
