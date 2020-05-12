GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) While Jean Cauley worked around the office she also hoped the phone would ring.
“It’s just been devastating for our industry,” Cauley said.
She is the co-owner of Jean’s Bus Service, a motor-coach company in Greenville County that started more than 40 years ago.
“Right now, this time of year it’s the school traveling to Washington, and New York,” she said.
However, when the coronavirus hit, they had to park their fleet.
“Everything cancelled in one week, that was devastating,” she said.
Cauley says they’re members of the United Motor-Coach Association, known as UMA. Those who represent the industry say they’re being left out of federal stimulus money.
“Many, many, many drivers, bus cleaners and you name it are furloughed for the time-being,” Cauley said.
Several drivers and employees with Jean’s Bus Service headed to Washington, DC Tuesday morning for a national rally to try and gain support for the motor-coach industry.
“FEMA- (Federal Emergency Management Agency) we’re called on if we have a hurricane on our coastline,” Cauley said. “We transport military personnel all over the place when they’re needing us.”
Cauley says they need to get their buses moving again and they’re going the extra mile to make it happen.
“We have dedicated ourselves and our cleanup people to sanitize our buses before and after our trip,” she said. “It’s just unfortunate that this virus has come through here and just took our business away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.