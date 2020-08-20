Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce more than 7,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, up by more than 1300 from the previous week. Meanwhile, in Anderson County, local groups are helping people find full time positions who need them. It’s the first drive-thru style job fair of its kind.
Cars wrapped around the Anderson County Civic Center parking lot for nearly four hours Thursday morning. Drivers showed up, open to opportunities, ready to speak with employers looking to hire.
These employers were set up ready to hire for full-time operator and associate positions with benefits: Arthrex, E + I Engineering, Engineered Plastic Components, IVC, and Michelin.
Teri Gilstrap of Anderson County Economic Development helped organize the fair to connect job seekers to employers at a time when it’s needed most.
“With this time of COVID, we had the extra unemployment incentive and some people were making more money sitting at home than they were actually working,” said Gilstrap. “Now that that’s ended, we wanted to have a job fair so people know there are jobs available with full time.”
People like Sandra Leverette jumped on the opportunity, in hopes of finding a new challenge. She was a substitute teacher last spring, which slowed down due to COVID-19.
“I’m excited. I feel better today because I’m out and not just at the grocery store. It seems a lot of people are here so I think it was needed,” said Sandra Leverette. “You have to stay prayerful.”
Gilstrap says Anderson County Economic Development hopes to do the job fair event again. They’re speaking with the county administrator to potentially have a outdoor job fair monthly.
More news: Police: Crisis negotiation team dispatched in Asheville after suspect barricades themself on bus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.